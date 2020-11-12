Sam Smith Admits They Came Out As Non-Binary After Message-Leak

Sam Smith has revealed they made the decision to come out as non-binary after a private message intended for their family was leaked to the press.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning star, who just released their third album, Love Goes, told fans in an Instagram post in September last year that “after a lifetime of being at war with my gender” they wanted to be referred to using gender-neutral pronouns moving forward.

In an interview with James Corden on his US talk show this week, Sam spoke about the aftermath of their post, admitting they decided to come out because reports had already been published in the tabloid press speculating about their gender identity. He said:

“All in all it’s been wonderful. I have always felt the way I’ve felt and being able to tell everyone that and feel so much more open about certain parts of my personality and my life, has been absolutely incredible.”

However, they added certain aspects have also been difficult, stating:

“In a world where I wasn’t a well-known person I would have changed my pronouns and I would have got used to it in a normal way, which I actually tried to do but a message that I sent to my family got leaked weirdly so I had to make a decision to tell everyone and go for it. It’s been amazing but it’s also really, really hard to see all the backlash and the amount of people that are still so unsupportive of gender non-conforming people and trans people all around the world.”

Sam’s third album was originally slated for release earlier this year when it had been titled To Die For, but it was postponed and renamed due to the coronavirus pandemic.