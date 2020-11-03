Sam Smith Speaks About Sexuality And Freedom

Sam Smith in an interview has said that it’s ‘freeing’ not to be limited to one gender when deciding who to date, they said ‘I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with’.

The 28-year-old, best known for tracks like Stay With Me and The Writing’s On The Wall, said it’s “freeing to not be limited to one category of person.”

Sam, who last year came out as gender non-binary and adopted pronouns “they/them”, has always been open about their love life, and said they’ve “never really played by the rule book.”

According to a report by the mirror, they said:

I’ve never really kind of played by the rule book. I love people and whoever I fall for, that’s who I fall for. I don’t know who that’s going to be. Now I don’t know what gender they will be, to be quite honest, and that’s a freeing thing – to not be limited to one category of person. I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with.

Sam added that it is “hard” to date as a celebrity and that they’ve had “many, many” bad experiences on the dating scene.

Last year saw Sam come out as non-binary to fans, writing at the time:

Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM. After a lifetime of being at war with my gender, I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out…

A friend of the singer also said:

This is a decision Sam has thought long and hard about, including doing a lot of reading up on it. First, the request is going out to mates and then it will be passed on to the music industry too.

And opening up on hopes of starting a family, they recently revealed they want kids by the time they turn 35.