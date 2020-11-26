By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:38 EST, 25 November 2020 | Updated: 17:19 EST, 25 November 2020

Three Mexican nationals were charged Tuesday in a California federal court with conspiracy to traffic drugs for the Sinaloa Cartel.

Jesús Burgos, 32; Juan Alatorre, 44; and Jose Pérez, 54 were arrested last Friday when authorities to seized a record stash of $3.5 million in cash in U.S. currency, $28 million worth of cocaine and ammunition at a truck yard in Otay Mesa.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California said the apprehensions are part of a five-year investigation that has produced the arrests of 125 individuals linked to the transnational cartel, co-founded by Joaquín ‘El Chapo‘ Guzmán.

Multiple federal agencies combined to take down a Sinaloa Cartel drug trafficking cell in the San Diego area, arresting three Mexican nationals and seizing $3.5 million in cash in U.S. currency, 685 kilograms of cocaine, 24 kilograms of fentanyl, as many as 20,000 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition and hundreds of bulletproof vests

The Department of Justice said in a press release that the Sinaloa Cartel had been under close investigation since 2011 in the San Diego area. Last Friday raid at a truck yard in Otay Mesa led agents to at least 20,000 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition (picture)

Agents confiscated 685 kilograms of cocaine, 24kg of fentanyl, at least 20,000 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition and hundreds of body armor vests.

‘This historic seizure and prosecution is a clear indication of the success of our joint investigative efforts,’ said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer.

The sting was a joint effort of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, San Diego Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

Brewer vowed authorities were committed to eradicating the Sinaloa Cartel’s operations in San Diego and Mexico.

‘We will continue to aggressively attack the Sinaloa Cartel’s drug smuggling, money laundering, and arms smuggling operations – depriving them of their illegal merchandise, their profits, and a safe haven,’ he said.

Some of the 20,000 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition that were confiscated from the Sinaloa Cartel alleged operatives at a Otay Mesa, California, truck yard last Friday

Federal and local agencies investigating the Sinaloa Cartel – which was co-founded by Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán – seized 685 kilograms of cocaine, 24 kilograms of fentanyl, and at least 20,000 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition

The Department of Justice said at least 250 wiretaps were authorized in San Diego to take down the cartel’s drug trafficking cell in National City and Chula Vista.

Federal authorities confiscated 1,397kg of methamphetamine, 2,214kg of cocaine, 17.2 tons of marijuana, 95.84kg of heroin, and $27,892,706 in narcotics proceeds dating back to 2011.

‘This seizure is significant not just because of its size, but because it demonstrates the direct correlation between narcotics, illicit money, and guns that drives violence in our communities and destroys lives,’ said Homeland Security Investigation [HSI] Special Agent in Charge Cardell T. Morant.

They will be transferred from the San Diego Central Jail to federal custody and will be scheduled to make their initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara L. Major this week.

Burgos, a resident of Chula Vista, and Alatorre and Pérez, who reside in Tijuana, Mexico, are expected to transferred from the San Diego Central Jail to federal custody and will appear in court for the first time this week.

They could face up between 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine if they are convicted.