By Justina Asishana, Minna

A week after he contracted COVID-19, Niger Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has recovered from the virus.

The Governor said he tested negative for COVID-19 following repeat tests of the viral disease.

Read Also: Bello presents 2021 budget to Assembly

His tweet reads: ” I am happy to announce to you that I have been confirmed negative and declared fully recovered. I can now resume my official work. I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, said the Governor has been pronounced free of the virus and has been confirmed fit to resume his official duties.