Sanusi nets maiden Champions League goal in Porto’s win over Marseille

Zaidu Sanusi celebrates his maiden Champions League goal, with teammate Marko Grujic in their 2-0 win over Group C rivals Marseille at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France. Photo: Twitter @FCPorto

By Temisan Amoye,

Super Eagles defender, Zaidu Sanusi scored his maiden Champions League goal for FC Porto, in their vital  2-0 away win over Marseille at the Orange Velodrome last night.

Sanusi who put in a man of the match performance almost broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, where he rifled a 20 yard shot at the Marseille goal, but the experienced Steve Madanda was on hand to deny the Super Eagles defender.

But the 23-year-old would not be denied in the 39th minute after Marseille failed to deal with a corner, the ball fell to Sanusi, whose shot was initially blocked by Madanda, but went on to stab the rebound in the bottom corner of the Marseille goal to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

2 years ago Zaidu was playing 3rd div for Mirandela.

Now scoring in #UCL. I love these stories.#FCPorto pic.twitter.com/6h0N4TADRj

— Portista (@FCPortoGlobal) November 25, 2020

Seeking to add to his tally, a confident Sanusi smashed a fierce shot from outside the 18-yard box in the 54th minute that rippled the side net.

The defender also made a brilliant clearance preventing Marseille’s Thauvin from scoring an easy tap-in from a Payet cross in the 62nd minute.

Porto went on to double their lead in the 72nd minute through a Sergio Oliveira penalty.

The victory sees Porto edge closer to securing a round of 16 spot, as they sit in second place with nine points from four matches in Group C, behind group leaders Man City, who have secured the maximum twelve points so far in the tournament.

