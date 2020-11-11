The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed the appointment of Abisola Olusanya as the substantive commissioner for agriculture.

Abisola’s appointment was announced in a statement by the government, quoting a circular issued by Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Sanwo-Olu, who congratulated and wished the new commissioner a successful tenure in office, first appointed Ms. Olusanya into the State Executive Council on the 20th of August, 2019, as the special adviser on agriculture.

He later appointed her as the acting commissioner for agriculture on 8th June 2020, upon the resignation and subsequent coronation of the erstwhile commissioner for agriculture, Omogbolahan Abdulwasiu Lawal, as the 15th Oniru of Iru Kingdom.

“Ms. Olusanya is a tenacious and a result-oriented professional with 10 years of experience in leadership roles spanning sales, marketing and supply chain management with a speciality in executing strategies towards food security, SME inclusion, growth and profitability,” the government said in a statement.

“She is a leader with a participatory management style and proficiency in establishing and managing an entire operation with a key focus on sustainable organisational culture in line with global management practices.”

