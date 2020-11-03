Daily News

Sanwo-Olu appoints new members for LG service commission

By Oziegbe Okoeki

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed a new Chairman and members of the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission.

They are: Hon. Kamal Baiyewu – Chairman, members are: Hon. Taofeek Adaranijo, Mr. Ahmed Seriki, Engr. Biodun Orekoya and Hon. Akeem Bamgbola.

Their appointment is subject to confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

According to a statement signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, their nomination “was consequent upon the expiration of the tenure of Office of the former Commission Chairman and members.”

The governor expressed his government’s deep appreciation for the services rendered to the State by the outgoing chairman and members.

“The nomination of the new chairman and members had been considered based on their sterling credentials, integrity and depth of experience in Local Government Administration.”

