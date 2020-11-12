Daily News

Sanwo-Olu confirms Abisola Olusanya as substantive commissioner

By
0
sanwo-olu-confirms-abisola-olusanya-as-substantive-commissioner
Views: Visits 2

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed the appointment of Ms. Abisola Olusanya as the substantive Commissioner for Agriculture of the state.

The Governor’s confirmation was contained in a circular issued by the State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

ALSO READ: The Secret Behind Bitcoin’s Jump from ₦100,000 to ₦8 million in 2 years

Sanwo-Olu wished the new commissioner a successful tenure in office and congratulated her on this new feat.

Recall that Olusanya had been on acting capacity following resignation of former Commissioner, Prince Gbolahan Lawal who is now the Oniru of Iruland.

Vanguard

Who Was Pappy Van Winkle and Why Does His Whiskey Cost So Much?

Previous article

Help Us! The Harassment And Torture Is Too Much, We Want To Come Back Home – Nigerian Traders In Ghana Beg Government

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News