Mr Solomon Bonu, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, on Monday donated palliatives to 200 widows in Badagry to cushion economic hardship faced by them.

Speaking shortly before the distribution of the food items in Gbaji, Badagry, Bonu said he was sent to the widows by the governor to give them the palliatives.

The special adviser said that COVID-19 pandemic palliatives had been shared throughout the state and particularly throughout the three local government/LCDAs of Badagry.

Bonu added that the food items included Indomie noodles, beans, rice and garri, adding that they were mainly for the widows.

He said the palliatives were in appreciation of widows and parents in Badagry who influenced their children positively by keeping them away from bad groups and miscreants during the EndSARS protests in Lagos.

According to Bonu, miscreants took advantage of the peaceful protests to unleash mayhem on government and privately-owned properties and businesses in the state.

He said Sanwo-Olu was happy that youths in Badagry were not part of the wanton destruction.

“This government is doing everything possible within its capacity to ensure that every Lagos resident feels the impact of the government.

“We want to change the narrative, we are bringing education, healthcare, welfare and other dividends of democracy to the people,” Bonu said.

He urged the widows to ensure their children attend schools, adding that education is free in the state.

“At present, Sanwo-Olu has approved building of three schools in Badagry, the schools will be built at Gbaji, Apa and Oko-Afo. We are still figuring for more schools.

“Since Nov. 16, Lagos government has started distribution of free exercise books, textbooks and school bags. It will soon be distributed in Badagry.

“Please allow your children to go to school, education is free, if your children cannot go to school, encourage them to learn a good trade to be successful in future,” Bonu advised.

Mr. Joseph Agoro, former Executive Secretary, Badagry West LCDA, commended Sanwo-Olu for reaching out to the widows in Badagry

Agoro assured the governor that the widows would continue to advise their children to be peaceful and support the administration of the governor.

Mrs Dorcas Zinsu, one of the widows who benefited from the gesture, urged the government to provide employment for their children.

Zinsu said that most of their children are walking aimlessly around because they are jobless.

She thanked Sanwo-Olu for remembering the people of Badagry with the distribution of palliatives.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Senuwavi Viutu said some of their children refused to go to school because those that had graduated from schools were still jobless.

