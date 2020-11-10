Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday announced plans to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement while presenting the 2021 budget to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Abolishment of the Payment of Pension Law 2007 will mean the stoppage of pension payment to Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and other individuals that served as governors and deputy governors in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said the bill will be sent back to the Lagos State House of Assembly to formally repeal the law.

