By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday unveiled the first Nigerian electric car named Hyundai Kona.

The car is a product of Stallion Group.

The car was launched at the VON, Automobiles Nigeria in Ojo, Lagos, where the car was manufactured.

The new Kona, an Electric car is regarded in European motoring industry as worlds number one.

Speaking during the unveiling, Sanwo-Olu observed that VON has made over 40 to 50 years of vehicle manufacturing history.

He commended Stallion Group for the noble initiative, just as he promised that Lagos State Government will make provisions for electricity charging points for the vehicle across the state, to make it easy for users to enjoy their Electric Vehicles (EV).

The Governor equally promised that the Lagos-Badagry Expressway will soon be completed, in order to facilitate business activities in the state.

“Lagos-Badagry Expressway which has been expanded from 2 to 10 lanes will soon be complete, we are not rushing the road; we are building a first class road construction project,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Also speaking at the event, managing director, VON Automobiles, Mr Rohtagi Manish explained the essence of the launch, pointing out that Kona will change things positively in the Nigerian auto market.

According to Manish, the changes in global temperature and weather patterns seen today are caused by human activity. Kona, he said, is one way to respond to the global weather challenges, so as to achieve greener environment.

Listing the salient features of the new Kona, Head, Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motors, Gaurav Vashisht said Kona is versatile and powerful, pointing out that it has recorded history of being the first All-Electric SUV in Nigeria.

Putting the cost of Kona at N24 million, Vashisht is very optimistic that with time, electric vehicles will gain ground in the country.

According to Vashisht, “its power packed performance will provide a thrilling driving experience with high acceleration over long distances. Driving range for Kona Electric is 482 km with an acceleration of (0-100kms) in 9.7 secs.

“The ease of charging is unmatched, one can even plug it in at home or at work and charge it for 9.35 hrs for a full battery capacity. Hyundai Kona comes with a 5 years of battery warranty and 5 years of vehicle warranty.

“KONA Electric will change the way people think about going electric. It would make history as first EV in Nigeria with local manufacturing.”