…Expresses commitment to early completion of Lagos-Badagry Expressway project

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In an unprecedented event, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday unveiled first locally assembled full electric cars in Nigeria.

This came on the heels of increase in pump price of PMS, by the Federal Government.

The electric car, Hyundai KONA car, which is been assembled in Nigeria by Stallion Group, is 100 per cent electric and comes with zero emission, 482 kilometre driving range, and can be charged both at home and workplace.

Speaking on the occasion at Stallion Group Automobile Factory at Km 16, Automobile Nigeria Limited premises, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Ojo, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said, “The electric car is technology in displace. The future that we see is the future of technology and this is the technology that we are talking about.

“This is 21st Century technology that has been brought into our country.

“With an innovation of Hyundai Kona, we do not need to put the pressure on what is the pump price of fuel again, what is the pump price of petroleum again.

“All the issues and fights that we are having about prices of petroleum going up and the rest of it will be a thing of the past. This is a way to go, and it is the future that we are seeing now.

“This is the first electric car that we are seeing and we as the government need to partner with them.

“We need to create an enabling environment for them to do well, so that they can employ a lot more youths, so that they can create a lot more jobs, so that they can pay our youths a lot more money, knowing fully well that the future belongs to them and the future is here.”

Sanwo-Olu, expressed joy over the development saying youths in the state in particular would be employed and empowered for greater opportunities.

According to him, the state government will be partnering with Ibile Oil and Gas and other private organisations to create different charging points in the city, so that people will have opportunity of where they will charge the cars.

Sanwo-Olu added, `For us we see a renowned hope, for us we see a tomorrow coming today, for us we see and believe in the Stallion dream.”

The governor commended the group for believing in the Lagos and Nigeria dream and revamping the moribund asset located along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Sanwo-Olu, seized the opportunity to reiterate his administration’s commitment towards completion of the on-going Lagos Badagry Expressway project in due course in order to facilitate business activities in the state.

“Lagos-Badagry Expressway will be completed from 2 lanes to 10 lanes. We are not rushing the road; we are building a first class road construction project”, Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director the Stallion Group, Rohtagi Manish, said that the innovation was a step towards an eco-friendly green Lagos.

According to Manish, the changes in global temperature and weather patterns seen today are caused by human activity. Kona, he said, is one way to respond to the global weather challenges, so as to achieve greener environment.

Listing the salient features of the new Kona, Head, Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motors, Gaurav Vashisht said Kona is versatile and powerful, pointing out that it has recorded history of being the first All-Electric SUV in Nigeria.

Putting the cost of Kona at N24 million, Vashisht is very optimistic that with time, the electric vehicles will gain ground in the country.

Vashisht explained, “Its power packed performance will provide a thrilling driving experience with high acceleration over long distances. Driving range for Kona Electric is 482 km with an acceleration of (0-100kms) in 9.7 secs.

“The ease of charging is unmatched, one can even plug it in at home or at work and charge it for 9.35 hrs for a full battery capacity. Hyundai KONA comes with a 5 years of battery warranty and 5 years of vehicle warranty. KONA Electric will change the way people think about going electric. It would make history as first EV to in Nigeria with local manufacturing”. .

Vanguard News Nigeria