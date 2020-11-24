The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday night announced that former Senate President Bukola Saraki is the chairman of its new six-man committee on National Reconciliation.

Other members of the committee are former President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Pius Ayim; former Governors Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), and Ibrahim Shema (Katsina); as well as former House Minority Leader, Mulikat Akande.

This was contained in a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the PDP by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The last person that served as chairman of that committee was the immediate paat governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson.

The main responsibilities of the committee include initiating peace moves among warring factions in the party especially in the States.

The PDP had earlier on Monday stressed the need for unity among its members across the country.

Inaugurating the Ebonyi State Caretaker committee, PDP’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Suleiman Nazif, said:

“I like to say at this time that we must be able to reconcile and understand the difference between fantasy and reality. We must work very hard to ensure the fortunes of PDP particularly in the South East”