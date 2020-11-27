From Augustine Okezie, Katsina

A herder, resident in Jabir village in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Namadina Jabiru, has told the state panel on police brutality that on June 29, last year, some operatives of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) attached to Funtua Local Government Area, led by “Corporal Yobe”, seized seven of his cattle, kidnapped his brother and forcefully collected N500,000 from him to reclaim them.

The panel has begun hearing petitions from Funtua zone of the state.

Jabiru said: “I want this honorable panel to seriously study my petition because I initially requested for the refund of my N500,000 since I swore not to tell lies.

“I equally want the panel to reconsider my plight. As I am talking now, I don’t have any cattle because they were all carted away and I was rendered jobless. I am highly disgraced and my character is being soiled by my neighbours who now think that I am a bad person.”

The panel is expected to hear 56 petitions from Funtua zone, within three days.

Panel Chairman, Justice Abdullahi Bawale assured the residents that the commission will perform its assignment with all sense of responsibility, openness and transparency in accordance with its terms and reference.