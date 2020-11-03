The Lagos State Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up by the state government to look into the allegations of brutality and highhandedness by personnel of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has resumed its meeting for the fourth day.

A trader, Ndukwe Ekekwe, narrated the details of how he broke his spine in 2018 when SARS operatives threw him off a three-storey shopping complex at Alaba Market.

Mr Ekekwe, 34, said he was randomly arrested by SARS officers on February 16, 2018, without any valid reason, beaten up and then transferred to their office in Ikeja.

Besides the beating, Ekekwe said he was stabbed at different parts of his body by the SARS officers, and later taken to his shop at Alaba where they broke his shop and started auctioning his products.

Thereafter, as he started shouting for help, he said the officers took him up a two-story building and threw him down – an incident which caused him to break his spine.

He was never told the reason for his arrest.

Now paraplegic, following his severed spinal cord, Ekekwe was brought to the panel from Badagry by his aged mother, Mrs Nnena. He told the panel his father is bed-ridden with stroke.

He is seeking justice at the panel and would like to be compensated, as he also lost goods worth N15million.

Watch a clip of his testimony below:

