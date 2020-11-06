Georgia Oboh



The stars are shining brightly for Nigeria’s teenage golf star, Georgia Oboh. The junior Olympian, who last year became the first Nigerian to be admitted into the Ladies European Tour (LET), has been on the list of most of the major championships across the world, which is a testament to the rapid rise in stature she has achieved barely two years after joining the professional rank.

Now her boat is set to dock in Saudi Arabia, where she has been listed among the contestants for the 2020 Saudi Arabia Ladies Golf Tournament. The competition will hold next week.

Oboh restarted her search for laurels after the COVID-19 lockdown with the Scottish Ladies Open before moving to the Czech Ladies Open near Prague, Czech Republic, and the VP Bank Ladies Open on the Ladies European tour.

Oboh has also exhibited her skills tournaments in Switzerland and Spain, with some noticeable improvement in her scores from the same time last year in her scoring averages on tour and her finish positions. She averaged scores of -1 through the tournaments and finished with two top 20s and two top 10 places.

Now she is on history path with the first ever LET competition in Saudi Arabia starting November 12. The Saudis are offering two major tournaments, including the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund. This is aimed at growing golf amongst ladies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabia Ladies Golf tournament is the biggest prize purse outside of the major events and the Scottish Ladies Open.



Excited by the prospect of joining the best ladies in the competitions in Saudi Arabia, Oboh said, “I give God all the glory and feel very honoured to have been invited to such a prestigious event, which is set to host the very top of the Ladies on the Ladies European Tour and members of the LPGA too.

“I am happy with the way that my game is developing and looking forward to a great learning experience once again. The abbreviated season due to COVID-19 gave me a chance to work on my game and it has been great just to pause and see some returns now, so I give God all the Glory indeed.

“To have the opportunity to play in the inaugural Saudi Arabia Ladies International is just the best feeling this year and I am really looking forward to the challenge.

“I would like to take this opportunity to give God all the glory and acknowledging my family and friends who are doing all they can to make this trip possible. As you already know, I have no corporate sponsor yet but God has been so faithful through all of the challenges this year and I am sure He is the best corporate partner that I can have moving forward.”

The Saudi Arabia tournament will be played at the Royal Greens and Country Club, which was awarded the best golf club in Saudi Arabia 2020 by the World Golf Awards.

The first event is individual Ladies Strokeplay over 72 holes with a cut after 36 holes and then the second event is the Team event so it promises to be a fantastic time in Saudi Arabia for the ladies.