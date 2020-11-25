World News

RIYADH—Saudi Arabia transferred the case of women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to a terrorism court, raising fears among supporters that she could remain in prison longer despite international pressure to release her.

Ms. Hathloul was picked up more than three years ago just as the conservative kingdom allowed women to drive, something she and other detained activists had long pushed for. She was charged with aiding an enemy country but also speaking with foreign journalists and diplomats, contacting Saudi dissidents…

