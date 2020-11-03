Schalke 04’s German goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann (C) saves a penalty from Schweinfurt’s Amar Suljic (2ndR) during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) football match 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 v FC Schalke 04 in Schweinfurt, western Germany, on November 3, 2020. AFP

Struggling Schalke enjoyed their first win since February on Tuesday when they came from behind to beat fourth-tier minnows Schweinfurt 4-1 in a re-arranged German Cup, the first-round match.

Schalke are winless in 22 Bundesliga games, dating back to January, and their previous win in any competition was a German Cup tie the following month.

Schalke head coach Manuel Baum got his first win on his fifth game in charge despite Schweinfurt taking a shock early lead through winger Martin Thomann at the Veltins Arena.

Schalke roared back in Gelsenkirchen with goals by striker Vedad Ibisevic and winger Benito Raman while attacking midfielder Alessandro Schoepf netted twice.

However, the match was in the balance well into the second half, with Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann pulling off a superb penalty save on 74 minutes with the top-flight side at that point just a goal ahead.

“We can be very happy that Ralf Fahrmann saved the Schweinfurt penalty,” Schalke winger Steven Skrzybski told Sky.

“We weren’t exactly bursting with self-confidence, but we’re all working hard and finally got the reward we deserve.”

The match should have taken place in mid-September, but a legal appeal by third-division side Turkgucu Munich, who argued they should have taken Schweinfurt’s place in the cup draw, was only settled in court last week.

