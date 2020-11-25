Student

By Joseph Erunke

An Abuja- based secondary school, Premiere Academy, has honoured one of its final year students adjudged to have made excellent results in the 2020 West African Examination Council, WAEC, released recently.

The 17-year old, identified as Mulan Sylvia Andrew, was showered with accolades for the brilliant performance during a brief virtual ceremony, held to that effect yesterday in the school’s premises.

Mulan, who hails from Plateau State alongside nine other students in the category of top 10 groups, performed exceptionally well in this year’s edition of the examination, out of a total of 135 finalists with 82% distinctions.

The school said that in its 15 years of existence, Mulan’s outstanding academic performance was unprecedented and commendable.

It recalled that In 2015, a commercial student obtained eight A1 grades in all the eight subjects offered then, while in 2017, about seven students obtained eight A1 grades at the same time.

While Mulan obtained an A1 grade in all the nine subjects offered, other members of the top 10 got between eight and six A1 with only B2 and B3 to compliment.

The 17-year-old Mulan Sylvia Andrew was a deputy head girl in the school.

Speaking on the occasion, the head of the school, Mr. Chris Akinsowon, said: “We are here celebrating all of them that excelled in the 2020 exams. Mulan here is representing all of them. We must make sure that we sustain the feat in the 2021 edition and even make it better,” said the Head of Academy,

Akinsowon later presented Mulan with a Laptop computer and cash gift on behalf of the Academy to appreciate her performance, which he described as praiseworthy.

For her part, Miss Mulan, who is aspiring to become a Chemical Engineer, thanked her sponsors and the Premiere Academy for impacting her with a life-long education.

Vanguard News Nigeria