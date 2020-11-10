Co-creator of Scooby-Doo, Ken Spears | Image: Variety/Spears family

Ken Spears, the co-creator of the beloved animated series “Scooby-Doo” has died. He was 82.

Spears passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, due to complications related to Lewy body dementia, his son Kevin Spears revealed to Variety.

Ken alongside his creative partner Joe Ruby were the masterminds behind Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, which was created in 1969.

Speaking with Variety, Kevin said of his father: “Ken will forever be remembered for his wit, his story-telling, his loyalty to family, and his strong work ethic.

“Ken has not only made a lasting impression on his family, but he has touched the lives of many as co-creator of Scooby-Doo. Ken has been a role model for us throughout his life and he will continue to live on in our hearts.”

Ken and Joe founded Ruby-Spears Productions in 1977, where they produced Fangface, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Superman, Mister T, Thundarr the Barbarian, Saturday Supercade and The Plastic Man Comedy-Adventure Hour. Joe died on August 26, 2020, at the age of 87 from natural causes in Westlake Village, California, according to Variety.

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said in a statement:

“Warner Bros. Animation is saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Spears and we send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones. He was a true innovator in the industry whose gifts of humour and storytelling continue to delight audiences.

“You cannot find a screen in the world that has not played a version of Scooby-Doo. We continue to be inspired by his work at Warner Bros. Animation and are honoured to carry on the legacy of his beloved characters.”

Born Charles Kenneth Spears on March 12, 1938, Spears grew up in Los Angeles, California. Spears is survived by sons Kevin and Chris, their wives, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, according to Variety.