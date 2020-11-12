Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has described as untrue reports that it was queried by the National Assembly a supposed contract of N26.9bilion for COVID-19 related procurement.

The Head of Communications, OSSAP-SDGs, Mrs. Janet McDickson, in a statement, stated that at no time was the Office of the SDGs queried over its budgetary allocation by the House during the budget defence or by any other agency of government over the award of N26.9Bn worth of contracts for procurements of COVID-19 related items.

She said: “We, therefore, see this as fake news and a figment of the imagination of the author,” adding that “projects implementation by the Office is subject to budgetary allocations and release of funds”.

Mrs. McDickson added that rather than castigating the Office, the numerous achievements of the office should rather attract commendations from the peddlers of the fake news.

She said: “It is in the commonplace that the sterling performance of the Office has continued to attract applause from stakeholders for some of the landmark projects executed by the Office.

“We, therefore, wish to state that the report of alleged queries by members of the National Assembly is fake news, totally untrue, malicious and deliberate twisting of fact by characters that are not happy with the sterling performance of the Office.

“The reports are aimed at tarnishing the good image of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and OSSAP-SDGs. This is condemnable and falls below acceptable standard in journalism.”