Lagos State government has raised the alarm over the imminent second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state owing to continuous flagrant disregard of safety guidelines by residents.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who raised the alarm in a statement, yesterday, while speaking on efforts being made by the state to sustain the gains that have been made to control the global pandemic, advised citizens against unnecessary movement and social gatherings, stressing that travelling in and out of the country should be discouraged except when absolutely necessary.

He said that many of the affected countries around the world had found it necessary to impose a second lockdown and restriction of movement.

“The erroneous belief that COVID-19 has been conquered and is no more in Nigeria should be discarded. Based on our data, this assumption is invalid. It creates a false sense of security among the citizens causing many to abandon the use of face masks and other safety measures and protocols put in place by the government.

“The reason for the decline in COVID-19 cases in Lagos is attributable to a number of factors, including public adherence to safety regulations of physical and social distancing, hand hygiene, use of face masks in public places, expanded testing strategy and contact tracing, among others, and this is the more reason why citizens should not relent in this regard if we don’t want to experience a second wave of the disease.”

He, therefore, urged residents to strictly adhere to precautionary measures against COVID-19 transmission to prevent a recurrence of the situation that led to lockdown of the economy.

