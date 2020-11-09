Weeks after the #ENDSARS protests was disrupted by hoodlums and arsonists, the campaign has returned to Twitter trend on Monday.

This is not unconnected to the recent freezing of some #EndSARS key players’ bank accounts by the apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, at the order of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Recall also that an active member of the movement, Modupe Odele, had her international passport seized by the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS.

In a swift reaction to the yearnings of the people, the Inspector-General of Police, Idris Mohammed, disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, and set up the Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 18 states have also set up panels of inquiry to look into the allegations against some SARS officers.

Below are some tweets:

Now we know better. We must have drones covering all #EndSARS protest. Make I see as dem wan kill all of us come deny am — Adelomo (@applecrayon) November 9, 2020

Their looting nor dey give us assurance, repentance nor dey their plan,eh dey create annoyance for my heart 😭😭😭..#EndSARS #EndSocialMediaBill https://t.co/xHlFHP0Uhx — Panda prime Bishop (@rugged442) November 9, 2020

@jidesanwoolu @PoliceNG @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari @femigbaja You guys arresting peaceful protesters but leave the hoodlums. Anyway, I am not surprised, Hoodlums was sent by government to discredit the #EndSARS protest, just know one thing ‘None of you is above God’s judgement 👌 https://t.co/nPfGAZbhvR — BK 🛡 (@volups1234_bk) November 9, 2020

As you are tweeting to #EndSars, don’t forget to expose those who hire security agents to harm and maltreat fellow Nigerians too! Make we see Wetin these celebrities go take their mouth talk again! They should also be brought to book alongside the security agents! — MAJ (@maryam_Jidayi) November 9, 2020

What do you tweet here🖕? Someone inform me that one out of three #EndSARS protesters, conveners, and supporters is as crap as the other two. — Kabiru Usman Misali (@KabiruMisali) November 9, 2020

Their strategies to rubbish the #EndSARS movement didn’t materialize as they wanted both constitutionally and conventionally. Now, they are trying to name #EndSARS as a coup?! Omo, I weak oh!! — #SARSMUSTEND Ortho_Nuges (@TheOllyNuges) November 9, 2020