Our Reporter

ASSOCIATION of Radiologists in Nigeria (ARIN) has said that the second wave of COVID-19 lockdown is imminent because of rising figures in COVID-19 cases in the past weeks.

Its Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chairman, Dr. Ohikhoakhai Wellington, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja at an event to mark the 2020 International Day of Radiology (IDoR) with the theme, “The Radiologists and Radiographers; Supporting Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic”.

He noted that contrary to belief that confirmed cases of COVID-19 was going down, there had been a spike in the rise of the pandemic in the last few weeks.

“Statistically, recorded cases were going down and it actually got to a level where they thought it was going away, but it has increased in the last few weeks.

“This is as a result of the relaxation of the lockdown, especially in the airspace.

“The borders here are free; people are now coming freely into our country from all over the world. But we hope that at the borders, we will be strong enough to strictly check people coming in,” he said.

Wellington said those coming into the country from abroad should be made to go into isolation before getting access into the society.

This, the chairman said, was critical to prevent a second phase of lockdown.

According to him, 2020 has been termed a year of pandemic because of COVID-19 and its devastating effects in communities, economy and humanity.

Wellington noted that the virus had affected some parts of the body, especially the chest where X-ray was mainly important and the country.

He added that during the process of finding out much on the pandemic, three Radiologists lost their lives.

“We have a report of 49.9 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide and 1.25 million deaths. In Nigeria, above 63,800 reported cases with 1,155 deaths. These deaths include several health workers both home and abroad.

Director of Radiography, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Mr. Isaac Udu, noted that as one of the hospitals managing COVID-19 patients, the hospital was confronted with many challenges.