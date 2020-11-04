Disturbed by the high incidence of kidnapping, banditry and related crimes in Bauchi, security agencies in collaboration with the state government are putting measures in place to address the ugly development.

During a town hall meeting tagged, “Engaging the youth and communities” which held yesterday in the capital, the Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta, regretted that the gateways around the state had become porous.

He vowed that the force and other sister agencies would not rest on their oars in securing life and property across the North East state.

Besides working with critical stakeholders, Jimeta said the police command recently interacted with youth groups on promoting peace and ending violent activities in the state.

He said: “Currently, we have observed increase in kidnapping, especially on our borders with Falgore Forest.

“His Excellency (Governor Bala Mohammed) has given us a marching order, and very soon, it will be a thing of the past.”

The CP commended the governor for his support to security apparatuses, promising to redouble their efforts in restoring sanity in the state.

Also speaking, Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Umar Abdullahi, acknowledged the upsurge in criminal activities, assuring the people that security outfits would be up and doing in maintaining law and order throughout the state.

His words: “You are aware that Bauchi is recording increase in cases of kidnapping, banditry, rape, cattle rustling, among others.

“I want to appreciate our royal fathers, religious leaders and other stakeholders for the roles they are playing in ensuring that security is maintained in the state.

“We appeal to citizens of the state to cooperate with security agencies by giving out relevant information to tackle crime in the society.”

