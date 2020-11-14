By Ikechukwu Agada

History is made as Seinde-Signature opens world-class Fragrance Studio at the 11th floor, Oriental Hotel, Lekki-Lagos. The studio which is a first of its kind in Nigeria boasts of over 1000 carefully selected fragrances from the best brands and perfumers all over the world. Ranging from designers, niche amongst other digital collections, Seinde -Signature is many streets ahead of others in the perfume industry.

In a chat with Vanguard, the MD/CEO of Seinde-Signature, Mr. Olufemi Olaseinde Olusola went down memory lane. He recounted how his love for perfumes which stemmed from admiring his father’s perfume gave birth to his brainchild.

Like many others, he started building his personal collection by ” blind buying” through friends abroad. Mr

Olusola, however, gained better understanding of the perfume industry over the years through aggregation of experiences culminating in the structuring of one of Africa’s best experience studios.

He stressed that most perfume retailers sell by general reviews or personal experiences, which does not correctly capture how fragrances react on individuals hence the need for an experienced studio.

He listed Skin PH balance, hormones and skin type as some of the factors which contribute to why a perfume would project differently on different people/skin.

He mentioned the three categories of people who the experience studio is always yearning for. They are those who wish to expand their perfume collection but need guidance on what to buy, others who wish to get inspired and expand their palate by sampling various creations and perfume lovers, who visit for the experience and fun.

He concluded by saying that Seinde-Signature is chiefly into three major services, namely: consultation, partnership and exchange market.

