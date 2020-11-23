(Obukohwo Jenny)

Brothers Keeper, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has sacked Motara, a Twitter influencer, as its public relations officer (PRO) after a video where she was seen mocking a child beggar with a drink surfaced online.

In the video, the child beggar had approached her as she driving in traffic, to solicit for alms.

Motara, who was holding a bottle of drink, had asked the little girl if she cared for it to which the girl nodded in the affirmative.

But rather than give the child beggar the drink, Motara, who had the windows of her car wind up, had placed the bottle close to the child beggar’s mouth and continued with her journey.

Not giving up, the girl ran after her to get the drink. Motara still did not give the little girl the drink but was seen laughing hysterically before gulping the drink while driving off.

The development had provoked outrage on social media platforms with many Nigerians calling her out over her action.

Reacting to the development in a Twitter thread, Brothers Keeper said it had severed ties with Motara, explaining that her action was against what the organisation stood for. The Organisation wrote;

“Brotherskeeper is an organisation that believes in humanitarian services and not the contrary. Due to this, we regret to announce that @ladymotara is no longer a member of Brotherskeeper and has been suspended from her duty as the Pro henceforth. The reason for this decision stems from a viral video circulating on social media of our PRO making fun of a beggar in her car while driving and sipping her drink.”

“This act goes contrary to what our great organization stands for and believes in, therefore, it has been condemned in all sincerity. She is hereby directed to handover every documents of the Brotherskeeper organisation in her custody. We wish her good luck in her endeavours.

“Brotherskeeper will never be in support of any degrading or dehumanising act. We stand for love, tolerance and much more.”

Motara had earlier apologised for her action amid the backlash.

she wrote; “I made the video yesterday cause stupidly I thought it was funny. I went ahead to foolishly post it on my whatsapp story and immediately I did, a lot of people called me out on my stupidity and I deleted it because I realized that my actions were extreme”

“I’m sorry for mocking the girl and no amount of money I would have given her would have justified what I actually did. I realized that yesterday and it has resonated again today. Sorry doesn’t fix anything but I hope it can somehow lessen the blows of my stupidity.”

She posted her story on here about how her mother is still in the hawking business and lowkey, I felt for her but what is this bullshit? pic.twitter.com/F7o3KiDSeM — O L U W A D A M I L O L A 🖤 (@Dami_nairah) November 22, 2020

