The immediate past INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, asks questions from some senators during his screening for his reappointment on November 26, 2020.

The Senate Committee on INEC has screened Professor Mahmood Yakubu following his nomination for appointment as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The screening session took place on Thursday at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In his remarks, Professor Yakubu appealed to the National Assembly to pass the Amended Electoral Act Bill latest in the first quarter of 2021.

He explained that passing the piece of legislation within the timeframe recommended was critical for the success of the 2023 general elections.

The former INEC chief informed the lawmakers that the electoral body had submitted several areas for amendments in the Electoral Act.

According to him, it is extremely important for the electoral legal framework to be finalised in due time as INEC cannot conduct elections under uncertainty.

Professor Yakubu stated that INEC would continue to deepen the use of technology for elections and explore other ways in which the electoral process could benefit from technology.

He disclosed that the electoral umpire was working to ensure that materials needed for the elections were procured well ahead of time.

The screening of the former INEC boss comes a day after members of the red chamber considered the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the reappointment of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of the nation’s electoral umpire.

They later referred the President’s request to the Senate Committee on INEC for further legislative action and asked the lawmakers to report back on Tuesday next week.

The Presidency announced Professor Yakubu’s reappointment as INEC chairman for another five-year term on October 27.

His reappointment is, however, subject to approval by the Senate.

Following the completion of his first term, Professor Yakubu handed over the leadership of INEC to Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Muazu who has been acting as chairman of the commission since November 9.

He was first appointed by President Buhari to oversee the activities of the electoral umpire in November 2015, six months after the Nigerian leader assumed office.

Under him, INEC conducted many elections, including the 2019 polls which saw the President extending his stay in office for another four years.