By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

The Senate Committee on Public Procurement has directed the Director – General of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mamman Ahmadu, to furnish it with detailed records of projects and values that came to the Bureau in 2020.

The Senate’s directive followed failure of Ahmadu to provide the records when asked to do by a member of the Senate Committee on Public Procurement, Senator Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun East) during the 2021 budget defence session of the agency.

Odebiyi’s request was upheld by chairman of the Committee, Senator Shuaibu Lau (Taraba North).

Lau ordered the BPP DG to furnish the committee with the records as a way of knowing the operational efficiency of the Bureau.

“Your budget presentation for 2021, is very straight forward requiring no question but we need to know the operational efficiency of the Bureau through records and values of projects that were presented to the BPP for consideration this year,” Lau said.

Ahmadu, had in his presentation before the committee, said N1.435billion was allocated to the BPP in 2021 fiscal year.

Accordimg to him, out of the N1.435billion budgetary projection, N205million is earmarked for capital expenditure, N750million for overhead cost and N479million for personnel cost.

He explained to the committee the ceiling of N205.929million earmaked for the Bureau as capital expenditure for the 2021 fiscal year, if cash backed, will be expended on items such as upgrade of ICT- N85million; installation of new soft wares N10million as well as procurement audit surveillance – N50million, among others.