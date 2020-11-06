Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris



The Senate has deplored non-remittances by most revenue-generating ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to the coffers of the Federal Government.



It regretted that of the 300 agencies in this category, only 60 were allegedly being monitored by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

The AGF, Ahmed Idris, during a budget defence session of the Senate Committee on Finance, lamented that despite the powers conferred on his office, it was yet to come up with a mechanism to monitor revenues to plug leakages.

Responding, Idris stated: “There is no mechanism through which we monitor revenues of MDAs. We are trying to come up with something to that effect. As far as TSA is concerned, all revenues coming in, we have access to them.

“I agree that there is need for us to take advantage of digitalisation and know all revenues coming into government coffers. There is need for a robust system. As for the TSA, we need to click before we can see what comes in or out.”

He continued: “We are already operating a mechanism through which we make deductions quarterly from revenue-generating agencies. These revenue-generating agencies are not remitting monies as and when due.”Interjecting the AGF, Olamilekan asked if the practice was known to law.

The chairman equally decried the monopoly of remittances into the treasury, wondering why only one platform was used by the Federal Government.



BESIDES, the Senate Committee on Public Accounts (SPAC), yesterday, threatened office the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF) with zero allocation in 2021 if it fails to defray the liabilities of the 2020 fiscal year.

The committee expressed concern that the office was having liabilities amid unspent funds in the 2020 budget.

The panel chairman, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, who issued the directive to the AuGF, Adolphus Aghughu, said, “he cannot say he has money and the same time owing.”

“Go and pay all your debts, and let us see what you have. Otherwise the office would be made to pay same to the Federation Account by December 31,2020 if found wanting,” Urhoghide warned.

The move was sequel to observations by the committee members that a large portion of money released to the office had not been utilised, especially those for overhead and capital projects.