The Senate Committee on Aviation has alerted the authorities to a grave danger pervading air travel in Nigeria.The panel said operators were cutting corners to maintain aircraft due to their poor financial situation in the absence of sustainable palliatives from government as obtained in other climes

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, chairman of the committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC: Kogi), reiterated that the N4 billion bailout for airlines was inadequate, thus the new development in the industry.

He, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to review the intervention.His words: “In most nations, there are special palliatives for airline operators because they must not compromise.

“If the part is needed in three weeks, and it is not available and the operators decide to be managing, well you know what will happen.

“Let me explain what they are doing in some African countries so that you can understand what we are saying. When you are convinced with your facts, we would say these are the facts that we have gathered. It is left for those who are in the industry to dispute our position but these are the information we have gathered.

“I want to put it on record that there is danger in flying in Nigeria today. There are instances of some planes skidding off the runway.”

He added: “We must support the airline operators pending when we have our own national carrier. But if we want to continue with the operators like most nations are doing today, we cannot afford to leave them on their own, because they will want to be in business and struggle to make profit, and by extension, there will be cutting of corners.”