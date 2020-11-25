File photo: The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

The Senate has directed its Committees on Legislative Compliance and Communications to invite the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Members of the two committees were asked to communicate to the minister, the need to implement the resolutions of the Senate regarding security issues related to his ministry.

Lawmakers in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja gave the directive during Wednesday’s plenary following a debate on a motion on the alarming rate of insecurity in the country.

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha from Taraba State, who moved the motion, informed the Red Chamber that the rate of insecurity in Nigeria has not only increased hugely but has reached a melting point.

According to him, the challenges have manifested in kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, and assassination, and other criminal activities in the country.

The lawmaker was also worried about what he described as the growing suspicion of the complicity of officials of the state, saddled with the responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of the citizens, being compromised in the process.

More to follow…