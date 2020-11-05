The Senate on Thursday told State House officials to retrain the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari and other top government officials from foreign trips for medical treatment in order to ensure the State House clinic becomes functional this year.

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs gave the warning when the State House Permanent Secretary, Tijani Umar, appeared before the panel to defend his 2021 budget estimates.

The State House official had presented a budget of N19.7bnfor 2021, out of which N1.3bn was proposed for the State House Clinic.

Reacting to the proposal, the Chairman of the Senate panel, Senator Danjuma La’ah, said the committee would approve the budget for the State House Clinic but insisted that the President and other top officials of his government should no longer be flown abroad for medical treatment.

The Permanent Secretary in an interview with journalists after defending his budget promised to put necessary arrangements in place to meet to medical needs of the President and other top officials once the budget was approved.

Like this: Like Loading...