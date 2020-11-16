Dignitaries led by the Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, laid a foundation Monday in Iwo of a national library facilitated by the senator of the district, Adelere Oriolowo.

The chairman of Iwo East LCDA, Rahman Lawal; the Asiwaju Musulumi of Iwoland, Liad Tella; APC party chairman, Semiu Ayofe; APC leaders in Iwo, Gafar Alani, Yago Oyebamiji and many other party stalwarts were in attendance.

The Oluwo commended Mr Oriolowo for facilitating the national library in Iwo, saying marginalization was past tense in the historical book of Iwoland.

He said it was time for a new era, noting his less than five-year reign has been so fruitful and productive.

He described Mr Oriolowo as a promoter of quality governance and encouraged other public office holders to borrow a leaf from the senator

He called on well-meaning sons and daughters of Iwoland to encourage government through cooperation and protection of public and private properties.

He extended his appreciation to APC government led by President Muhammed Buhari for locating Federal College of Education and National Library in Iwo, assuring his loyalty to such government addressing his subjects’ demands.

The Oluwo challenged the youth to be peaceful in their conducts, noting that Iwo is always known for hospitality.

“The season of joy is here in Iwo. I’m the happiest person seeing the coming of many federal presence to Iwo. Within my less than 5-year on throne, we have gotten federal College of Education, National Library while we hope to get more. Iwo and her people is thirsty. My people are still hungry for more development”

“The challenge before any responsible leader is ability to serve and achieve more. Senator Oriolowo is a pride of Iwoland. I commend him him for giving us quality governance.

“I challenged the sons, daughters and residents of Iwoland to demonstrate high sense of patriotism to Iwoland in their political development agitations. My reign is opening Iwo to new progressive opportunities. It is just the beginning of a new era.

In his remarks, the APC leader, Alani Gafari, lauded Mr Oriolowo for situating the library in Iwo, appealing to the residents to imbibe the spirit of protecting public and private properties. He condemned the destruction of both properties that accompanied recent EndSARS protesters, praying individuals to be good ambassadors of Iwoland.

Representing Mr Oriolowo, an aide to the senate president, Adisa Ayofe, enjoined his constituents to sow more seeds of loyalty to the government and public figure. Mr Oriolowo promised to continuously serve his senatorial district, Osun State Government and Nigeria at large.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chairman of Iwo East LCDA, Biola Rahman, appealed to the residents of Iwo to enforce further understanding and desist from acts tantamount to portray Iwo negatively.