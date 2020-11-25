Sanni Onogu, Abuja

The lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, on Wednesday, drew the attention of the Senate to the need to rescue Ayetoro community from ocean surge.

Coming under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, the lawmaker in a motion, informed his colleagues that Ayetoro which was known as Ayetoro floating city in the 1970s suffered a severe ocean current disaster which depleted the community, destroyed 308 houses, and rendered many homeless.

Tofowomo said: “Ayetoro which is part of the Niger Delta Region is yet to receive any support from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and the Ondo State Oil Producing and Development Corporation (OSOPADEC) which oversees the Oil producing part of Ondo State.”

“Regrets also that crude oil exploration companies which operate around the region with its offices at Ilaje Local Government have not fared better.

“Concerned that Ayetoro floating city’s major occupation is fishing, hence most of the residents have suffered losses of their fishing tools and this has rendered most of them helpless and jobless.”

Accordingly, the Senate urged the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Ondo State Government to respond and assist victims in the community as well as develop a master plan that includes the building of ocean barriers to control flooding and ocean surge in the region.

The upper chamber while urging the Nigerian Maritime, Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to visit Ayetoro to ascertain the level of destruction in the community with a view to proffering solution to prevent future occurrence; called on Oil Producing Companies to assist the community in rebuilding some of the infrastructure destroyed by the surge.