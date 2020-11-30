News From Africa

Senegal/Gambia: World Cup Star Bouba Diop Dies

By
0
senegal/gambia:-world-cup-star-bouba-diop-dies
Views: Visits 7

Pape Bouba Diop, ancien international sénégalais

Senegal’s legend Papa Bouba Diop has passed on following a brief illness.

The ex-Portsmouth midfielder is said to have been extremely ill and was wheelchair bound, according to a Senegalese sporting official Laye Diaw.

Diop is best remembered for his combativeness in the middle of the park for the Taranga Lions but will go down in history as the African who scored the 2002 World Cup first goal.

The demise has thrown Dakar into mourning with his burial expected to be in Senegal.

Adebola Williams engages Gbenga Daniel’s daughter, Kenny

Previous article

Thai protest leaders charged with royal defamation

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa