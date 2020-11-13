Men of the Ogun State Police, on Thursday, arrested a septuagenarian identified as Hunsu Sunday for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter.

The man, according to a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was apprehended based on a complaint made by a relation of the victim, at the Ado-Odo Division.

The complainant, in the statement, reported that the victim had been living with the suspect, since the demise of her mother.

The granddaughter was said to have informed the relative about how her grandfather had been abusing her sexually.

Following up on this information, the DPO Ado-Odo, SP Michael Arowojeun, detailed his men and effected the arrest of the suspect.

“On interrogation, he confessed having carnal knowledge of his granddaughter but claimed that he didn’t know that the victim is pregnant. The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment,” the statement said.

CP Edward Awolowo, the State Commissioner of Police, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...