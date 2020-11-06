A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday gave SERAP a victory in round one of our attempt to secure the release of completed public hearings and corruption probes by the National Assembly since 1999.

Justice Ogunbanjo gave SERAP the permission to apply for judicial review and seek an order of mandamus directing and compelling the leadership of the National Assembly to publish completed public hearings and corruption probes by the National Assembly since 1999.

The order by Justice Ogunbanjo has now cleared the way for SERAP to advance our case against @nassnigeria @DrAhmadLawan @femigbaja

The suit followed recent public hearings by the National Assembly on corruption allegations in ministries, departments and agencies, including NDDC, and NSITF. Reports of several public hearings and corruption probes have remained secret, and the allegations unresolved.

SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel Dr Lawan and Mr Gbajabiamila to send all reports of completed public hearings and corruption probes to appropriate anti-corruption agencies to consider if there is sufficient admissible evidence to pursue prosecution.”

The motion on notice in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1065/2020 is adjourned for hearing on Tuesday, 2 March, 2021.

vanguardngr.com