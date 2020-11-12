The Executive Director, Socio-Economic Research and Development Centre (SERDEC), Abdulkareem Tijani, has commended the Federal Government for the nomination of Reverend David Ugolor to the 22-member committee on the sale of recovered assets.







In a statement, Tijani noted that Ugolor, who is the Executive Director of the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), is a passionate and principled leader.







He described him as someone who had worked tirelessly to galvanise the civil society to engage the government on the issues around asset recovery.







He said the nomination is an opportunity for the experienced and tested civil society actor to contribute to shaping key processes, which would determine the transparent and accountable disposal of recovered assets.







He said SERDEC is confident that the ANEEJ boss’ voice would resonate in the committee through adherence to the core principles enunciated at the Global Forum on Assets Recovery (GFAR).







The SERDEC boss advised the committee to make public information on the transfer and administration of returned assets, where possible and also name and shame individuals and corrupt officials involved in stealing the national wealth.