Former champion Sergio Garcia will miss this week’s Masters after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tournament officials announced the news on social media on Monday afternoon, just three days before the tournament gets underway.

Garcia defeated Justin Rose in a play-off to win his first major title at Augusta National back in 2017.

In a message on his Twitter account, Garcia wrote: ‘On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough.

‘The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t.

‘After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week.

‘The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April.’

The Spaniard has become the second golfer to withdraw from the final major of the year due to coronavirus.

Chilean Joaquin Niemann, who had been set to make his second appearance at Augusta, announced on Friday he wouldn’t take his place in the field after confirming a positive test.

For the first time in its history, the Masters will be staged in November after the coronavirus pandemic caused major alterations to the golf calendar.

The Masters, which usually opens the major season in April, will also be played without patrons amid the ongoing pandemic.

Tiger Woods is defending the prestigious Green Jacket following his incredible triumph last year at Augusta, his first major victory in 11 years.