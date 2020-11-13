Notorious serial killer, Peter Sutcliffe, has died from complications of COVID-19. He is lungs collapsed and the serial killer was said to have breathed his last at about 1.10 am on Friday morning.

Sutcliffe had contracted the bug on November 7 while in prison. He was put in isolation and monitored closely but refused any treatment for coronavirus.

He died at age 74.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “HMP Frankland prisoner Peter Coonan (born Sutcliffe) died in hospital on 13 November.

“The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”

Sutcliffe had spent almost 40 years locked up in Broadmoor and prison for murdering 13 women and attempting to kill seven others between 1975 and 1980.

His five-year reign of terror in the north of England led to one of the biggest police manhunts of the 20th century.

Confessing to cops after his eventual arrest, the serial killer notoriously claimed he was “a beast” driven on “by a devil” inside him.

A source of his final moments told TheSun UK that: “No tears were shed.

“His death was as pitiful as the vile life he had lived.”

It is understood no formal cause of death has yet been established, however, some people have celebrated the death of the serial killer, saying they can now get closure.

“Good riddance. Who’d have thought that coronavirus could produce at least one happy ending?” the son of one of his victims said.

