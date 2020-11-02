Seven Nigerians based in Egypt, who participated in the campaign against Nigerian police brutality, will be sent back home soon over illegal residency, a Nigerian official said on Monday.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the Egyptian government had revealed plans to evict the Nigerians who were arrested during the EndSARS protest in Cairo last month.

In the heat of the protests that rocked Nigeria last month, the arrest of eight Nigerian demonstrators was heavily criticised by many who feared the clampdown was orchestrated by the Nigerian government.

The Nigerian government had denied any involvement in the arrest.

The Egyptian government said the Nigerians were detained over their illegal stay but later said only one person of the eight had a working permit.

Update on the 8 Nigerians detained in Cairo for protesting without a permit, 7 of them are to be deported to Nigeria for lack of resident permits. The only one that has residency will get final clearance from the Minister of Interior,” the NIDCOMM boss, Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, tweeted Monday.

She said the Nigerian government is appealing for reconsideration on the part of the Egyptian government on the planned deportation of its nationals.

“The Nigerian mission in Egypt is still appealing for leniency on behalf of the seven slated for deportation,” the former lawmaker said. “The Nigerian mission will continue to engage with the Egyptian authorities to see to the release of the Nigerian protesters, while NiDCOM will monitor the situation and give an update.”