By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Seven persons have been confirmed killed in attacks on two villages of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State between Saturday and Sunday.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement, also said four persons were injured in the Sunday attack on Ungwan Bido village, while two children were declared missing.

Aruwan disclosed three persons have been arrested in connection with the Saturday attack.

Giving details of the incident, Aruwan said, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has directed the military and police to accelerate investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of those responsible for the killing.

According to him: “The Kaduna State Government has received a report of killing and counter killing in Jema’a local government area of the state. The state government condemns these attacks and the loss of lives and has directed security agencies to investigate and arrest all persons involved in the criminal actions.

“We received the operational feedback from the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) highlighting the unfortunate incidents.

“The military on Saturday, 28th November 2020, reported to the government that one herder, Isiyaka Saidu of Ungwan Pah village of Jema’a local government was killed by unknown persons with deep knives cut on his head.

“The military further stated that three persons were arrested from Ungwan Pah and Ungwan Bido villages of the same local government area as follows: Victor Markus, Gero David and Thankgod Sunday.

“Security agencies have furthered reported that Ungwan Bido village was attacked today, Sunday 29th November 2020, where some local residents were killed and four injured. Two children are missing.

“The six persons killed are: Silas Maman, Malaki Tabat, Geofree Andrew, Anna Ahmadu, Sunday Tagwai and Fidelis Musa.

“Four persons were injured as follows: Adamu Mangai, Matta Silas, Yaro Musa and Yaro Andrew.

“Two children are missing as follows: Rebecca Àndrew and Clement Andrew

“The houses of the following citizens were burnt by the attackers: Adamu Mangai, Gideon Nuhu, Andrew Adamu and Alphonsus Michael.

“Governor El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls; and he has wished those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

“KDSG appeals security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to continue to work with the state government to sustain the community peace building efforts being supported by the Kaduna State Peace Commission.

“The state government has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to as a matter of urgency provide relief materials to citizens whose houses were burnt as well as those injured in the attack.