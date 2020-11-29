No fewer than seven persons were said to have been killed in a fresh attack which erupted in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Four persons sustained injuries, two children were also said to have gone missing while four houses were razed during the crisis. The incidents occurred between Saturday and the early hours of Sunday, a government statement said.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said trouble started when Isiyaka Saidu, a herder was killed by unknown persons with deep knives cut on his head on Saturday in Ungwan Pah village, Jema’a LGA.

“The military states that three persons were arrested from Ungwan Pah and Ungwan Bido villages of the same local government area as follows: Victor Markus, Gero David, and Thankgod Sunday. The six persons killed are: Silas Maman, Malaki TabatGeofree Andrew, Anna Ahmadu, Sunday Tagwai and Fidelis Musa,” the commissioner revealed.

The commissioner according to Punch said, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai has also directed the military and police to accelerate investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of those responsible for the killing while stating that the state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls; and he has wished those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.”

According to him, the state government appealed to security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to continue to work with the state government to sustain the community peace building efforts being supported by the Kaduna State Peace Commission.

“The Kaduna State Government appeals security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to continue to work with the state government to sustain the community peace building efforts being supported by the Kaduna State Peace Commission. The state government has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to as a matter of urgency provide relief materials to citizens whose houses were burnt as well as those injured in the attack,” the statement added. ENDS.