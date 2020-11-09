In this screengrab taken from the video released by the military on November 9, 2020, suspected terrorists are seen running to safety following an air raid of their hideout in Borno State.

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in Borno State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He added that the Air Task Force destroyed some ISWAP structures, including a suspected fuel storage facility at Tumbun Allura and a terrorists’ logistics hub on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of the state.

Major General Enenche explained that the air raid was executed on Sunday on the heels of credible human intelligence reports, as well as aerial surveillance missions.

According to him, this led to the identification of a command post and a suspected fuel dump, with a large number of jerry cans and barrels concealed in makeshift structures within the settlement.

A screengrab from the video released by the military on November 9, 2020.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft, dispatched by the Air Task Force to engage the location, scored accurate hits in the target area, resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ fuel dump, which was seen engulfed in flames.

“Several ISWAP elements were also neutralised as a result of the air strike,” the statement said.