Several Shots Fired at Saudi Embassy in The Hague

Several shots were fired at Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in The Hague early on Thursday, leaving bullet holes across the building’s facade, a day after a bomb blast hit a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by Western diplomats in the kingdom.

No one was injured in the attack and the Dutch police said they have arrested a 40-year-old man from the nearby town of Zoetermeer on suspicion of involvement in the shooting incident. The police said they have launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses.

Riyadh…

