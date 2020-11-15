By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Osun Police Command has arraigned a couple of 60-year-old Ashifat Okunade and Ashifat Mariam before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly cutting the head and hands of a corpse.

The prosecutor had arraigned the couple in March 2020 but substituted the charge with a new charge that was read to the two accused persons.

The Police Prosecutor, John Idoko, informed the court “the two accused person and others now at large on March 21, 2020, around 1 PM at Dagbolu area, Ifon conspired to commit a misdemeanour and improperly or indecently interfered with the corpse of one Rasheed Tiamiyu and cut his head and hands thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 242 of 5 Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.”

However, the couple pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and indecent interference with the dead.

The Counsel for the couple, Yemisi Akintajuwa, pleaded with the presiding Magistrate to admit the defendant to bail.

Chief Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, said the accused should continue enjoying the terms of bail given in the previous charge and a adjourned the case to January 8, 2021, for hearing.