SGF to deliver COVID-19 lecture at anniversary

The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, will be the guest speaker at the eighth anniversary lecture of Realnews magazine.

The programme, entitled “Managing the COVID-19 Global Pandemic in Africa: The Nigeria Experience,” will hold on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Lagos.

Publisher of the magazine, Maureen Chigbo, in a statement, said: “The choice of the 2020 topic is borne out of the devastating effect of the coronavirus on every sector – health, business and economy, oil and gas and socio-politics worldwide.”





