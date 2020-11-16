Reality Tv stars and co-winners of the Ultimate love reality dating show, Kachi and Rosie’s relationship hit the rocks a few weeks ago after rumours emerged on social media.

However, Kachi revealed the reason his relationship with Rosie crashed.

Kachi, with Chude in an interview, disclosed that he broke up with Rosie because she had an abortion without his approval despite his willingness to take full responsibility for the pregnancy.

Kachi in tears said he warned Rosie about the abortion, stressing that he would not be part of the process but she went ahead with it.

“Rosie told me she was pregnant and I was happy about it but then told me she wanted to abort the child, my child.

“She said she didn’t want her parents finding out she was pregnant before they got married especially after she had two children out of wedlock

“Rosie also brought up her career but insisted her parent was the major reason she wanted to terminate the pregnancy.

“Then we set out looking for a particular drug but within me, I said if its Gods will that we keep this child let us not find the drugs,” he added.

However, Rosie had her way and the termination was successful, Kachi said amidst tears.

However, Rosie is yet to give her side of the story.

