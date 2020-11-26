Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has criticized the Federal Government because of the recent breakdown of the Kaduna-Abuja railway. He has alleged that the government purchased substandard trains, putting the lives of Nigerians at risk.

It was reported that on November 20, the Abuja-Kaduna train stopped in the middle of a journey rendering passengers stranded and exposing them to grave danger.

After the development, Senator Sani on Thursday, November 26 took to his Twitter account to lament about the huge loans the federal government took to put the railway in place and for it to be breaking down at such an early stage.

He added that for such to have happened, it means Nigeria paid for substandard or refurbished locomotives adding that the Chinese contractor in charge must be made to repair them at no cost to the government.

He wrote: “Faulty Train Locomotive; It’s painful and tragic for our country to pay for substandard or refurbished locomotives with huge loans. The broken down locomotives along Kaduna Abuja is putting the lives of many in danger. The Chinese contractor must replace them at zero cost to the Govt.”

He added that the NRC had been directed to effect the repairs or call on the Chinese to attend to the problem as the federal government does not expect any mechanical fault at this early stage.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had on Monday apologized to Nigerians for the breakdown at the Abuja-Kaduna railway.

